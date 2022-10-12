Editor, Daily Press:
Having just read the article about Indigenous Peoples' Day and the perceived problem with that statue by Beta Pond, I would like suggest the following: The offended Northeastern State University student group might think about offering to pay for the statue to be removed, if NSU will allow it to be moved and stored somewhere else on NSU property.
I imagine they'd get more results that way than protesting and making demands, like they did a couple of years ago. Personally I think the statue is hideous, but what do I know about art?
Troy Sanford
Park Hill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.