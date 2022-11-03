Editor, Daily Press:
Here are excerpts from my previous letters of recommendation for Tahlequah, from several years ago:
1. There is a real need for a bicycle lane for travel, not a bicycle path for recreation. Make Muskogee Avenue, from the bypass by Walmart to downtown, one way north. Make part of that same stretch of Muskogee Avenue a bicycle lane for travel to stores along the way. Improve Park Hill Road, which parallels that stretch of Muskogee Avenue, and construct a sidewalk/bicycle lane down Muskogee Avenue, south of the bypass to the "Y." A person should be able to safely ride a bicycle all the way from the Northeastern State University campus to the Cherokee Springs Plaza, without riding in a lane of car traffic.
2. Host an Indian Nations grand prix race. The Cherokee and other tribes could enter formula race cars, but other drivers and owners could compete, too.
3. Restore and upgrade the Cherokee Heritage Center Amphitheater. In addition to other events, this would provide an excellent setting for the chief's annual address to the Cherokee Nation.
4. Build an apartment-duplex, a community on a slope with landscaping that does not look like Army barracks in a row, built by the Cherokee Nation, and with discount rent for Cherokee tribal members and all senior citizens.
Gary Courtney
Tahlequah
