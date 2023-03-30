Editor, Daily Press:
When horrible events happen in this world, people often ask what they can do to help. It's simple. Vote.
Do you every say that nothing changes? Then vote. We as citizens of this state and country have earned the right to vote, and that's the first step to turn anger into action. Your next opportunity to vote is Tuesday, April 4 for Indian Capital Technology Center Board of Education.
I'm asking for your vote to keep Scott Chambers on the school board. His opponent, Mark Walters, is an extremist with his own agenda, and he will do more harm than good. His own social media posts are his testimony of that. Don't sit on the sidelines and let this election pass by thinking that it doesn't impact you, because it does. Keep the door closed on Mark Walters. He doesn't deserve to get elected to any office, especially a board of education office.
Show up to let your voice be heard. You'll be proud of yourself that you did.
Teresa Caves
Sallisaw
