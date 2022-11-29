Editor, Daily Press:
I think its safe to say that, regardless of the lacking self-imposed title the "World Series" gave to itself by the United States' baseball leagues, the World Cup – Iran v. U.S., at 1 p.m. today, Nov. 29 – will impact the lives of populations magnitudes larger. Bets are made, shops closed, pubs opened, daily routes disrupted and altered, stadium riots, back alley territorial hooligan fights, oh my.
Right now, I'm a little obsessed with how lives will be altered in ways both small and forever, and how those same people use the game, in very real world terms, as a facilitator for political and social change. Multitudes of Islamic and Christian countries, literally all over the world, have used football stadiums specifically as a gathering place to actualize any anti-authoritarian tendencies. In many countries, the stadium is one of the few places people are allowed to gather at all, let alone to talk politics.
Scotland, England, and Ireland choose their team identities based on political persuasion. Egypt's "Arab Spring" was kick-started and supported by their on-field anthems. Iran is literally in the midst of its own "Arab Spring," and between the politics of its governance – and its clashes with U.S. politics – and the literal revolution happening within their borders, we can see the desires of Iran as a whole brought onto the field either to showcase the pride and energy of their revolution, or else the Iranian government wants to thumb their noses at the U.S. and prove political and social dominance.
Does the U.S. show support for the Iranian people's revolution in a 2-1 U.S. loss – calling it now – or have we symbolically held at bay the forces of "evil" when we barely scrape together a draw? All that just in the minds of the fans – the U.S. Soccer Federation took it upon themselves to change our representation of the Iranian flag and removed the word "Allah." This could literally prompt war, an act of aggression by the West. The potential for sport in a game of politics is there.
This, the biggest game in the world, and the subsequent actual revolutions it will spur – I'm here for it.
Aaron Grant
Tahlequah
Editor's note: By the time this letter appears in the Wednesday, Nov. 30 edition of TDP, the game will already have been played.
