Editor, Daily Press:
The Tahlequah Daily Press started an online forum and has published articles on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in favor of female toplessness. The court proclaims that women can go topless wherever it is legal for men to do so, but it gives room for local governments to impose their own rules.
I have heard arguments on both sides as to whether the city of Tahlequah should allow women to go topless in public, and it is my opinion that the question is fairly irrelevant until public perception changes.
I have lived in a country in Europe where women were allowed to go topless in public. During my two years, I never actually witnessed such an occurrence, except at the beach. I have heard my friends say, "If this ruling stands, women are going to walk everywhere around Tahlequah topless." My experience is that this fear is completely unfounded. Compared to other populations, American women dress conservatively, and very few are willing to completely expose their breasts in public.
Tahlequah does offer a handful of opportunities for sunbathing, such as near the Illinois River and around Lake Tenkiller. I would expect that if Tahlequah or Cherokee County refused to cite toplessness, very few women would take advantage of this opening in the law.
I think social conservatives have overexaggerated the ramifications of this ruling to maintain political structures that disenfranchise women. Changes in the law would not change the culture in which we live, and within our culture, few women want to go topless. I do not see any benefit from charging the hyper-minority of women who might want to take advantage of this ruling, likely sunbathers on an isolated part of the river, and I do not understand why so many Tahlequonians fear this ruling.
Though I am not a fan of public toplessness, I would like this change because it would empower women to make that decision for themselves, and it would allow them equal protection under the law.
Brian D. King
Tahlequah
