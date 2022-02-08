Editor, Daily Press:
The Cherokee Nation Compensation Committee presented an exorbitant pay raise recently, like before, and has now brought forth compensation to mirror a 401(k) or pension for two-term elected officials – for life. If it is not like many tribal citizens are thinking it is – unwarranted spending – then help explain it to those of us who are so far beneath the intellectual prowess of this committee and our elected officials.
There are far too many questions going unanswered, including the clarification of if one serves in two elected positions – chief and councilor – how many pensions do they get? How were these figures determined? With whom or what financial institution(s) or governments were they compared? Will this come from both constitutions or just under the current for those who have served? This is money that wasn’t budgeted for; is there a plan? What is this going to cost the Cherokee people, say, the next 10-20 years?
Tribal councilors have their own 401(k) plan; a recent raise and something more is needed? Try looking at 45-year employees who have been working their entire lives with the same 401(k) opportunity in the face.
I left Cherokee Nation employment and went to be a private citizen, a non-employee. That’s what all former elected officials are – private citizens. Are elected officials more than that? Are they a special class? Am I a second-class citizen who’s a former employee? I agree that they deserve the option for a 401(k) that is comparable to an employee option, but not this.
Jami Murphy
Tahlequah
