Editor, Daily Press:
When Trump made his announcement that he was a Republican candidate for president of the United States, I recognized something was terribly wrong with this man. I could not put my finger on it, but I knew something was wrong. It wasn't until about a few months into his campaign that I figured it out, and my conclusion has been borne out by his own actions and pronouncements throughout his campaign and his presidency.
Trump is a fascist, plain and simple. Everything he has done and said mirrors Mussolini, Franco and Hitler in his ideology and his executive dictates. His own words indict him with every tweet and every press conference in which he speaks. His attacks on the news media, and his constant firings of anyone who disagrees with him, screams to us that he believes totalitarianism is his destiny. This is something hundreds of thousands American military died to defeat around the world.
I am ashamed the news media did not make the same conclusion I made about Trump's fascination with fascism that I saw so early in his campaign and confirmed by his own actions as president of the United States of America.
Roger C. Redden
Muskogee
