A main reason for Donald Trump to cut the U.S. Postal Service at this time is to stop mail-in ballots. He thinks this will help his re-election chances. Trump acknowledges this is his main reason for the recent attacks. He has long been an enemy of the USPS, calling it a “joke.”
The past cuts of government services were mainly to give the rich more money. They were unjustified and are criminal. Donald Trump and his Republican Congress politicians backing him have been paid off, and this is wrong and doesn’t consider what is best for the workers in the USPS and the people they should be serving.
Another recent example of government cuts is Trump’s destruction of the Social Security services.
I lived in a town in Southeastern Oklahoma when Trump first became president. He had the Social Security office closed down in that town. This office serviced an area of over 50 miles. The people had to go to Texas for SS help after that. They were supposed to use the internet, which they couldn’t even if they had access.
We don’t need this kind of help from our politicians.
Edward V. Harris
Tahlequah
