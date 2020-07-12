Editor, Daily Press:
The recent protests over the killing of George Floyd by policemen gave opportunities for Donald Trump to express his extreme racial bias.
Jonathan Martin, Maggie Haberman and Katie Rogers discuss Trump's extreme racial attitudes in their article titled "As Americans Shift on Racism, Trump Digs In" (The New York Times, 6/11/20). However, there is very little written in the media concerning Trump's long-term racism and fights with and against Native Americans.
My wife was full-blood Native American and worked nationally and in Texas - at the legislative level on repatriation - against people like Donald Trump, trying to fight racism against her people. I have Native American ancestors, and we both brought our children up in our ancestors' heritage and taught them to fight against racism of our people.
Donald Trump's most recent insult to Native Americans was the rally he held at Mount Rushmore. Holding his rally there was an insult, and the fireworks displays should not have been allowed.
Some Native Americans I know voted for Trump and still continue to support him. I simply do not understand this and cannot convince them he hates Native Americans as much as he does Blacks, Chicanos, and Asians.
Martin, Haberman and Rogers claim Trump "has harbored offensive attitudes on race for years." We don't need a leader with extreme racial bias like Donald Trump. He needs to be voted out in November.
Edward V. Harris
Tahlequah
