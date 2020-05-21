Editor, Daily Press:
I know that "Madam Secretary" is a TV show. However, I am pleasantly amazed at how it reflects what we hope what we, as Americans, expect to see from our national leaders.
True, there are episodes where we do not win, but there is a groundwork put in place that shows potential for breakthroughs or even success in the long scheme of things. The fact is that the show is reality-based and reflects the best talent America has to offer.
If TV writers can be so succinct and on target so many times on so highly complex issues, why can't our own leadership strive in like opportunities to achieve such positive endeavors?
Roger Charles Redden
Muskogee
