I was incensed at the idea that Granger was tasked with getting PPE gowns for the hospitals had to go through two suppliers to get medical gowns via Vietnam sewing shops to supply them to hospitals and clinics at nearly $8 a pop.
Had they used American companies - such as those that supply dry cleaners and laundries and clothing stores with plastic covers - I am sure they would be glad to change their operations to provide cheap and disposable medical gowns. There are even paper manufacturers and companies that make paper-lined plastics and paper makers that could supply PPE masks.
Why were these companies not being used?
Roger C. Redden
Muskogee
