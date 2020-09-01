Editor, Daily Press:
I am a Desert Storm veteran, retired FBI special agent, and former commander of American Legion Post 135 in Tahlequah. As a COVID-19 survivor, I thank the Cherokee Nation, W.W. Hastings Hospital and public health for saving my life.
I’ve used tribal health care for decades, mostly taking my five kids in to treat bangs or bruises. Until now, I never realized how sincerely grateful I am for having access to Cherokee Nation Health Services and the expert resources and quality care they have.
Cherokee Nation provided me with the option to get tested by offering outdoor drive through test sites daily. Initially I thought I could just isolate at home. When I could barely move, I went straight to Hastings ER. They swept me into an isolation room, wearing hazmat suits. Because Cherokee Nation is so aggressive and advanced on fighting this, they had medicine, remdesivir, there to give me what most health systems don’t have available: and antibody plasma that matched my blood type.
I didn’t see my family for five days. I had a wonderful Urgent Care provider who held my hand from her hazmat suit and told me I would get well. I did, thanks to all of them and Chief Hoskin for his aggressive and proactive stance on COVID preparedness and response. Their public health team has also called to check on me every day.
My friends don’t have access like I do, and six of mine who had similar fates have not had happy endings.
Dion Francis
Tahlequah
