Editor, Daily Press:
Donald Trump denies he was briefed about the Russian bounty on American troops. He said "his intelligence community had not told him." This is not believable, since he gets daily briefs and is briefed daily by the military.
Additional verification comes from John Bolton, former national security advisEr, who said he warned Trump about the Russian bounties. Bolton says Trump's "decision-making is not connected to reality."
Sen. Graham said Congress needs to get to the bottom of this, but I doubt Graham will go against what Trump says. Trump said he didn't mention it when he called Putin. Evidently he gets his advice from the Russian leader, and this is not what we expect of our president.
Donald Trump got Vietnam War draft deferments for trivial issues, such as a minor foot problem, and he now doesn’t remember which foot. Trump’s rich parents bought his deferments. Trump isn’t a veteran but scorned Sen. John McCain, a true war hero, and belittled other veterans. I am a combat-disabled Korean War veteran. My friends were killed and wounded in that awful war, and I scorn Donald Trump over his treatment of our service members.
Many veterans and veterans’ groups, even “hard-core” Republicans, say they can no longer support Donald Trump. Some say Trump has used the military for his personal agendas and hurt the military. The very large veterans' organization, VoteVet.org, has called Trump a "traitor and Benedict Arnold" over the Russian bounties. Other veterans should do the same.
Edward V. Harris
Tahlequah
