Editor, Daily Press:
According to the OSDH COVID-19 situation update dated May 5, 2020, 247 Oklahomans have died from a single disease since around March 17. The first situation update I received from the OSDH was on March 26, 2020. The official death toll was 7. When you look at these updates, they specify the age ranges of the victims. A lot of us are losing our elders. We're losing our history.
Go ahead: Don't wear a mask because you're young and you'll "take your chances." Remember this, though: Your Grandma, your first-grade teacher, your next-door neighbor will die alone in a hospital and won't get a funeral because you selfishly didn't wear a simple face covering. Please reconsider your stance.
Cathy Cott
Tahlequah

