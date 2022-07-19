Editor, Daily Press:
Have you ever heard of bobcat fever? I hadn't, but it's here, and it's decimating our local felines.
The infamous Lone Star tick is the vector. Tick preventatives do nothing to protect your cat because the tick must bite the cat to get poisoned, and at the same time, the tick saliva infects the cat. This disease races through a kitty at lightning speed.
My kitty looked a bit off one evening, and the following morning, he was looking a bit puny. By afternoon, he was clearly sick. Off to the vet, who gave it a good shot trying to save the poor little guy, but he wasn't hopeful. My kitty died less than an hour after we got home, less than 24 hours after his first symptoms.
My vet said he's known cats who had no appetite at breakfast and were dead by lunchtime. Some cats will have seizures. We were spared that. If you have outdoor or indoor/outdoor kitties, be alert for the slightest sign of illness, and get to your vet immediately. Early treatment might save it.
Mardy Copley
Tahlequah
