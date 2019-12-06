Editor, Daily Press:
"Madam Secretary" will soon end as a TV show on CBS. It has been an honor and a privilege to watch this informative, and thoughtful scripting of what we all hope our president and our government should be.
You can tell that the writers and producers took great care to research each and every event to accurately portray the inner workings of American government, jurisprudence, and military even-temperament that we expect from our leadership. The actors were exemplary and believable.
We, as Americans, should be proud that we got a hard look at what our national leadership should be. We should be concerned and ashamed at seeing what our leadership has become at the national level and within our collective states. I pray that this will change for the better. Our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor depends on that happening.
Roger Charles Redden
Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.