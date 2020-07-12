Editor, Daily Press:
I know that in Oklahoma, many car dealerships are advertising that they want to buy used cars, either online or in person. Is this also happening throughout the United States? Some are even saying they will pay more than the car's Kelly Blue Book valuations.
Costs for used cars presently are overpriced, and the cost of new cars is beyond the capability of more than 50 percent of those who need cars but can't qualify for financing, or get approved to buy. They are burdened with higher payments than they can realistically manage, including the cost of tax, title, license and mandatory Insurance.
Are these car dealers wanting to take control of used cars by taking them off the market, selling the bad and broken ones to salvage yards, in order to drive up the costs for used cars that are marketable? The public needs to know more about this.
Roger C. Redden
Muskogee
