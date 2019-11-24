Editor, Daily Press:
As much as I hate to disagree with someone so knowledgeable in so many different areas, I find it necessary to disagree with both the sentiment and the position of the editorial in the Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 16-17, edition of the Press.
There is absolutely nothing in the federal statute that protects the identity of a whistleblower from disclosure, other than by the Inspector General while an investigation is going on under the IG position. There is no other such protection to hide behind, and making up such a protection is ludicrous.
A whistleblower is only theoretically protected from retaliation for blowing the whistle, and I say theoretically because that protection didn't prevent the Obama administration from firing everyone who came forward during their time in office.
All I can assume from the editorial is that the writer either doesn't know what the law says or doesn't care what the law says if it disagrees with the correct political position. Please, editorial writer, try to remember that emotional arguments do not mitigate or dismiss the law.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe
Crescent Valley
