Editor, Daily Press:
As a newish resident of Tahlequah, I was looking forward to experiencing the Cherokee National Holiday. It was enjoyable and educational, except for one small blemish.
My daughter and I went to the parade Saturday morning. We enjoyed watching the cars and floats go by. We even got a bit of candy. The blemish came from another family. A small child tossed her candy wrapper back into the street. Not satisfied with how far it went, she kicked it. Still not satisfied with its distance, she crossed the caution tape, picked up the trash and tossed it again. I looked to the parents to do something; they did nothing. I crossed the caution tape, picked up the trash, handed it back to the child and informed her that trash goes in trashcans. Again, the parents said nothing.
When the parade was over, that family left all their empty cans and chip bags. It is incredibly disappointing that a family would find it acceptable to trash their own town and to teach their children to be irresponsible.
While heading toward the newly opened Cherokee National History Museum, we saw other piles of trash along the curb. What is the thinking behind this sort of disrespect? How does one rationalize leaving flotsam all over the environment?
There is so much I still need to learn about this town and its culture. I am hoping this sort of thinking is an anomaly.
Ellen Stanley
Tahlequah
