Editor, Daily Press:
Over the last three years, both the House and the Senate have held investigations that probe individuals for various reasons. These investigations are turned into reports, which are intended to inform the politicians everything they need to know regarding its details and conclusion.
Two of the most covered investigations have been the Mueller probe on Russian interference and the Senate investigation of Brett Kavanaugh. In each of these investigations, and in others, committees refuse to make reports public to Congress, or they redact them, making it impossible for politicians to make informed decisions. In the case of the Kavanaugh investigation, they refused to interrogate many witnesses who could have provided useful information.
There is little question that Congress has intentionally sought out poor information. Recently, investigations have served as a checkmark that do not influence a predetermined vote. The best information this Congress has received on Trump has not been from a formal investigation - again, not because the information wasn't there, but because its accessibility was refused to them. It has come directly from the White House when some idiot member of the administration - whether Trump, Giuliani, or Mulvaney - accidentally spilled critical information.
At this point, why does Congress even bother to hold investigations? Congress does not take them seriously, anyway, and it seems like a waste of taxpayer money. The media has ascertained and disseminated better information for the voting members of Congress than congressional leadership.
The White House has acted recklessly, spewing out incriminating evidence against the president, and I wonder what they are holding back. I wonder what dirt showed up in these congressional reports. It is time for Congress to receive full access to the Mueller Report and any other information relevant to Trump's misconduct. The Senate is holding a separate investigation on 2016 interference, and it has not yielded useful results.
While they are at it, they could also reopen the Brett Kavanaugh investigation, but hire an independent prosecutor to oversee it. If William Barr, Chris A. Wray, or Mitch McConnell chose to strike out critical information that could have helped Congress reach its decisions sooner, their consequences should be applied to the severest.
Brian D. King
Tahlequah
