@Letter Open, Close:Editor, Daily Press:
Why do we put up with a president that is so despicable, and disgusting as the one we now have in the personage of Donald J. Trump? Why are so many willing to believe that few of us are unaffected by what he does, and that it is all alright on the belief that we are not affected by his actions?
If you look at what he and his people have done which has the effect of destroying department rules that were designed to protect the health and safety of our nation, but, instead, is designed to give big business free reign to do whatever they want, regardless of the danger it puts us in.
Trump has lied, cheated, and stole all that is dear to our nation, just because he hates former President Obama, but he hates any laws that are designed to keep him from destroying everything upon our nation was built. He has earned conviction for his blatant violation of his oath of office, and for selling his support to a foreign friend to get unsupported dirt on any political opponent.
@Letter Open, Close:Roger C. Redden
@Letter Open, Close:Muskogee
