Editor, Daily Press:
Randy Gibson's column opposing ranked choice voting makes some dubious claims.
One is that RCV is too complicated for voters. If ranking things in order of how much you like them is something that is too difficult for Mr. Gibson, perhaps he shouldn't be voting at all. Another absurd complaint is that RCV, which encourages voters to consider each candidate on their own merits and discourages negative campaigning, might be even more divisive than what we have now.
Gibson also fears Australian-style mandatory voting, although that is not a feature of RCV in the multitude of places where it is used in the U.S., and the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that unconstitutional way back in 1925.
Gibson finally gets to his real complaint, that a Democrat won in Alaska. If it had been the other way around and a Republican won in a "blue" state, it seems likely he'd think RCV is a grand idea. It seems very likely that negative campaigning by the two leading GOP candidates resulted in not enough voters making Palin their second choice, with the more positive Mary Peltola picking up 15,000 votes from Republican Nick Begich to win a majority of the remaining votes.
If Palin and Begich can learn to stop the negative campaigning, one or the other will almost certainly win in November, and maybe Randy Gibson can learn that RCV reduces divisiveness and empowers voters.
Chris Powell
Bethany, Oklahoma
