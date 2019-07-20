Editor, Daily Press:
I was struck by the headline for a Daily Press editorial (July 12, 2019). I was eager to read it since there has been much recent discussion of what is fact and what is opinion. The headline was "Difference between opinion and fact."
Years ago in the '80s, the freshman English textbook at NSU had a chapter titled "Three Semantic Distinctions." It was 14 large-sized and densely written pages on the subject. In its first section, distinctions between such terms as objective reports, inferences, and value judgments were offered. The second section tried to show the value of specific terms as opposed to general terms. The third section distinguished between concrete and abstract language. I will make no attempt to explain these terms in detail, but will say I agree with a recent letter writer that more consideration of semantic distinctions might help people note the difference between fact and opinion.
Some writers today use too many value judgments - that is, opinions of what is good and therefore valuable, and what is bad and hence deplorable. Often, writers do not recognize their value judgments. For example, a writer might say, "It is disappointing to those of us with historical perspective." Historical perspective is his value judgment. This same writer clearly deplores young people who are "mostly ignorant of the Constitution." And by this statement implies - well, you figure it out.
Another fault of some writers today is an over-reliance on general statements. Ezra Pound, a 20th-century poet and critic, said, "Any general statement is like a check drawn on a bank. Its value depends on what is there to meet it." So general statements aren't bad per se; they just need to be backed up with objective statements and-or inferences supported by specifics and reasoning. Here's an example of a "bad check": These ignorant young people (see above) "fall easy prey to ignorant people with a microphone." Some writers rely too heavily on abstract terms: emotions, qualities, and mental constructs like truth, justice, capitalism, socialism.
To sum up: Good writers prefer objective reports (usually called facts), supported inferences, specific words, and concrete terms. Whatever you do, don't state something as fact that is not. To quote my favorite writer: In the census, "Non-citizens are not counted." The truth is, according to the U.S Census Bureau, if you reside more or less permanently in the U.S., you are counted.
In conclusion, I will return to the editorial's headline. It misrepresented the editorial because the editorial did not explain the difference between fact and opinion. Perhaps this essay didn't, either.
Bob McQuitty
Tahlequah
