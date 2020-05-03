I hope everyone is doing well. Our thoughts and prayers are with those of you have been directly impacted by this awful virus whether medically, financially or personally. We grieve for the five families in Muskogee and Cherokee counties who lost their loved ones and hope that the more than 50 other patients are recovering or are well now.
A safety minded stair-stepped approach to reopening the state economy has begun with Governor Stitt’s three-phased plan to get Oklahomans back to work over the coming weeks. I appreciate our local municipalities for working with the Governor to accomplish the plan knowing there will be tweaks at the local level as we move forward. State and local revenues have taken a major hit over the last two months. Getting Oklahoma back to work is the only way to secure revenue for our schools and state agencies.
For the time being the Capitol will remain closed to the public. However, the legislature is planning to return to the building Monday morning if state health data continues to improve. Logistics are being worked out to protect the safety of legislators and staff while adhering to social distancing and other health guidelines.
We have a high number of legislators and staffers in the vulnerable population with either suppressed immune systems or they’re over the age of 65 or are caretakers for the individuals. We have been meeting virtually with the governor, House leaders and other state officials to discuss the budget, legislation that must be voted on and other work that must be completed before we can adjourn.
One responsibility that falls strictly to the Senate is the confirmation of executive nominations for openings on the state’s nearly 200 boards, commissions and councils. These entities help oversee licensing, fees and other aspects of their agency, industry or field. Membership for most of these requires appointment by the governor known as executive nomination, which then must be approved by the state Senate. Around 60 executive nominations have already been approved and sent on to the full Senate. The governor has until May 1 to recommend additional executive nominations.
Last Thursday, I was honored to present Muskogee resident Robert Hernandez’ nomination to continue serving on the Alarm, Locksmith and Fire Sprinkler Industry Commission for another four years. The Senate Business and Tourism Committee approved his nomination, which will next be considered by the full body.
We’re currently going through all the financial data to decipher how the State Board of Equalization came up with their certification of a nearly $1.4 billion shortfall for the upcoming budget year. Some believe the estimate is too high, but the legislature is constitutionally required to pass a budget based on their certification. We’re also looking at what federal funds are coming our way as well as trying to forecast what will happen with the energy sector in the next year and what fallout the state will experience from COVID-19. With so many unknowns, it’s going to be difficult to put a budget together but we’ll get it done.
As we work to get life back to normal, one way we can all help our state is to fill out our census form. Census information started arriving in mailbox early last month. This week, only 50% of Oklahomans have turned in their questionnaire. Next to New Mexico, we’re the lowest participating state in the region.
Filling out the census is easy and only takes a few minutes, but it will financially impact our state’s economy for the next decade. Every Oklahoman counted gains the state an estimated $17,000 over the next decade. When your household isn’t counted, you’re essentially sending our federal tax dollars to another state with a higher participation rate. Currently, less than 44% of residents in Muskogee and Cherokee have been counted. Time is running out; we must be counted!
Again, you can fill out the census online at www.2020Census.gov; by calling 1-844-330-2020 or by filling out the paper copy sent to your residence.
If my office can be of any help, I can be reached at (405) 521-5533 or Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
