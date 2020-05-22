Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.