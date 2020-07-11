I missed President Trump's Mount Rushmore speech , so when I read the press coverage, I braced for the worst. The New York Times reported Trump had delivered an "ominous depiction of the recent protests over racial justice" and "exploit[ed] race and cultural flash points to stoke fear among his base of white supporters." Associated Press declared he had "accus[ed] protesters who have pushed for racial justice of engaging in a 'merciless campaign to wipe out our history.'" Then I watched the full address. "We embrace tolerance, not prejudice," Trump said. "Every child, of every color ... is made in the holy image of God." He praised great black Americans, declaring "only America could have produced them all." He declared, "Lincoln ... issued the Emancipation Proclamation; he led the passage of the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery for all time." The crowd cheered at his mention of the abolition of slavery, which got zero mentions in the coverage. Trump explained "by tearing down Washington and Jefferson, these radicals . . . would tear down principles that propelled the abolition of slavery in America and around the world, ending an evil institution that had plagued humanity for thousands of years. ... Our opponents would tear apart the ] documents Martin Luther King used to express his dream, and the ideas that were the foundation of the righteous movement for Civil Rights." To the Times, this amounts to "stoking racial fears to pit a white voting base against calls for social justice." The mischaracterization of the speech is not an anomaly. Trump's critics have fallen into a habit of taking his quotes criticizing hordes who burn buildings and tear down statues, and reporting them as criticism of "racial justice protesters." Trump has said more than once he is "an ally of peaceful protesters." He's not the one blurring lines between violent mobs and protesters; his media critics are. They know most Americans oppose the mob but support racial justice, and so they twist Trump's words to make it seem like he opposes both. Trump says and tweets outrageous things, but that doesn't give reporters license to make them up. Trump believes if you give an inch to the "cancel culture," it's a slippery slope. Nearly three years ago, he warned if we take down statues of Robert E. Lee, they'll come after George Washington. A Megan McArdle pointed out in The Washington Post, he was prescient. I think we should have a conversation about Confederate monuments, and Trump would be in a stronger position to defend the U.S. founding if he led one. But you can't have a conversation with a mob. And rioters tearing down statues and memorials have proved they are not just opposed to the Confederacy; they're opposed to the Union.
What about the charge that he declared a culture war? That is like saying that America declared war on Japan; it's technically correct but misses the point. The left launched the culture war and the cancel culture. The president is simply fighting back against this war of intolerance. The iconoclasm we see is rooted in a movement that seeks to discredit the founding. Trump declared no one will cancel the founding on his watch. If celebrating our principles on the Fourth of July is "dark and divisive" that tells us less about Trump than the sad state of our country.
Marc A. Thiessen writes for the Washington Post.
