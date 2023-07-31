Jon Walker
At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, there weren’t too many blocks that he didn’t finish in 2022. Pleasant Grove ran the rock a ton, and Hackleman had a lot to do with that.
He played offensive tackle on both sides of the line, and his blocks continued into the second level if the defender lined across wasn’t already on the ground. Hackleman took an official visit in mid-April before announcing his commitment on his final day in Stillwater.
For a team that’s struggled with offensive line health as of late, Hackleman provides the Pokes one more piece to work with up front.
Tre Griffiths, WR
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn has a history of landing – and further developing – big-time wideouts. Griffiths, at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, became OSU’s first receiver commit in the class on June 18. The Pokes held off Baylor, Boston College, Kansas and more to get Griffiths, who reeled in 30 catches for 836 yards and seven scores in 2022.
He’s also a track star, and his tape shows it. He’ll give the Cowboys a physically daunting pass catcher who has shown an ability to burn just about anybody across from him.
Chauncey Johnson, OL
Johnson, similar to Caleb Hackleman, will have a chance to make an early impact on OSU’s offensive line. He’s every bit of 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, and he chose the Cowboys over offers Arkansas State, Missouri and Arkansas.
The tape shows a rarity if a defender doesn’t end up on the ground, regardless of whether it’s a run or pass, along with a left tackle who’s willing to work his way up field after securing an initial block.
