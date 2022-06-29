Oklahoma can prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land when the victim is Native American after a Supreme court ruling Wednesday.
The 5-4 decision limited the court’s July 2020 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma that declared Congress never disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation. Subsequent rulings applied the analysis to the remaining Five Tribes and the Quapaw Nation, as the state lost criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans for crimes committed on reservations.
State officials have said the 2020 ruling created jurisdictional vacuums in criminal cases — as that would have left the federal government to prosecute anyone for crimes committed on tribal land if the victim or accused. Wednesday’s ruling allowed the state to prosecute when victims are tribal members.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan serves in the top legal position for Pittsburg and Haskell counties, which are among the more than 10 counties lying within the Choctaw Nation reservation boundaries. Sullivan said he wants to continue working with Choctaw Nation's tribal prosecutors so that no case "falls through the cracks."
“I’m very pleased with the ruling,” Sullivan said. “We are, of course, going to look at all our recent cases and see which ones we have an opportunity to refile.”
Native American leaders have praised the court’s McGirt ruling as a win for tribal sovereignty and that today's ruling does not affect the main holding of the McGirt decision.
"To be clear, this ruling does not affect the main holding of the McGirt decision, which affirmed tribal sovereignty and requires the United States to uphold its treaty obligations," said Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton in a Wednesday afternoon press release.
The leader of the southeastern Oklahoma tribal nation said although the Choctaw Nation is "extremley dissapointed" in the ruling, the tribe respects the authority of SCOTUS.
"We are extremely disappointed in this ruling, in part because it appears to rely on faulty information provided by the opposition,” Batton said. “Of course, we respect the authority of the Supreme Court, and we will integrate this into our continued efforts to provide effective criminal justice in our reservation as we work with law enforcement agencies at the federal, state, local and tribal level.”
Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal Appeals applied the ruling in the McGirt case to the remaining Five Tribes in the state on April 1, 2021 — with 622 felony cases filed in 2021 in Choctaw Nation tribal court and thousands filed in other tribal courts since the decision.
Choctaw Nation Tribal Prosecutor Kara Bacon previously told CNHI Oklahoma her office hired additional prosecutors and planned for court expansion in anticipation of the increased workload.
Federal prosecutors have acknowledged they lack resources for the increased workload, but U.S. Attorneys Christopher J. Wilson, Clinton J. Johnson, and Robert J. Troester said in a joint statement after the ruling they will continue working with state, local and tribal partners.
“Today’s decision does not diminish the United States’ trust responsibility to our tribal partners,” they said.
Wednesday’s ruling stems from an appeal of the state court overruling the conviction of Victor Castro-Huerta, who is not Native American. Oklahoma prosecutors charged him with malnourishment of his disabled 5-year-old stepdaughter, an Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians citizen. He entered a guilty plea to a federal child neglect charge for a seven-year prison term, but has yet to be sentenced.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the court’s Wednesday opinion that the McGirt ruling “raised urgent questions about which government or governments have jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed there.”
He said defendants received reduced sentences or gone free in federal plea deals as a result, and that Oklahoma anticipated it wouldn’t be able to prosecute 18,000 cases every year. Federal and tribal governments would instead prosecute those.
“All of this has created a significant challenge for the federal government and for the people of Oklahoma,” he wrote.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, in his dissent, said the top court’s ruling defies Congressional statutes requiring tribal consent and allows Oklahoma to intrude on tribal sovereignty.
“One can only hope the political branches and future courts will do their duty to honor this Nation’s promises even as we have failed today to do our own,” Gorsuch wrote.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin criticized the ruling.
“With today’s decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against legal precedent and the basic principles of congressional authority and Indian law," Hoskin said.
"While we are disappointed in this ruling, it does not diminish our commitment to meeting our public safety responsibilities and to protecting Oklahomans on our reservations and across the state," he added. "Tribal and federal jurisdiction remain unchanged by this decision, but the need to work together on behalf of Oklahomans has never been more clear.”
President Joe Biden signed into law this year a reauthorization through 2027 of the Violence Against Women Act. The Act was amended this year to expand tribal jurisdiction to arrest and prosecute non-Native Americans who commit certain crimes against Native Americans. Those crimes are assault of tribal justice personnel, child violence, dating violence, domestic violence, obstruction of justice, sexual violence, sex trafficking, stalking, and violation of a protection order.
Federal officials acknowledge they lack resources required for the increased workload. Court documents show the federal government has sent 110 additional employees — including 75 attorneys and 35 support personnel — to the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Oklahoma. The government also requested for the 2023 budget an additional $40.4 million for 199 attorneys and 113 support staff, plus $22.5 million for 76 FBI positions all focused on McGirt-related needs.
President Barack Obama in 2010 signed the federal Tribal Law and Order Act, which limited Native American tribes to sentencing defendants to three years and a maximum of nine years for “stacked” charges. Tribes previously were limited to one-year sentences on felonies and misdemeanors.
Attorneys for the state of Oklahoma argue that OCCA’s analysis of the General Crimes Act was wrong and that no federal law or treaty says that the state cannot have concurrent jurisdiction over non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans.
The Choctaw Nation has said in court filings that only Congress can settle the jurisdiction issue. Oklahoma appellate judges, in denying the state’s concurrent jurisdiction arguments, have called the McGirt decision a “political issue” that only congress can resolve.
