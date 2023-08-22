NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head women's golf coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell announced the 2023-24 schedule on Friday.
The Sooners will compete in nine stroke play events and one match play tournament, hosting the Schooner Fall Classic and The Match Play at Jimmie Austin.
"We put together a strong schedule for our team and our philosophy is to play the best teams possible in every event," said Drouin-Luttrell. "Being able to start the year at Pebble Beach is such a treat for our players. We look forward to opening the season in September."
Oklahoma opens its season at the Carmel Cup Sept. 1-3 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. OU played in the inaugural event last season and senior Nina Lang led the Sooners, tying for 24th.
After its trip to the west coast, the Sooners host the Schooner Fall Classic Sept. 23-25 at Belmar Golf Club in Norman. The field will feature Florida State, Houston, Illinois, Iowa State, K-State, New Mexico, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas State, Tulsa, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. OU tied for sixth in the 2022 tournament and sophomore Raychel Nelke fired a 2-under 68 in the final round, tying for 15th and finishing 1-under 209.
Oklahoma will continue its fall slate at the Illini Women's Invitational Oct. 9-10 at Medinah Country Club and the Jim West Challenge Oct. 22-23 at Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Texas. Lang recorded her first top-15 finish in the Crimson and Cream at Kissing Tree, tying for 11th with a 2-under 214.
OU concludes its fall campaign with the Hurricane Invitational at Biltmore Golf Course in Miami on Oct. 30-31.
The Sooners open their spring slate with the Spartan Sun Coast Invitational at Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota, Fla., Feb. 18-19.
Oklahoma then travels to Peoria, Ariz., for the Westbrook Invitational at Westbrook Village Golf Club Feb. 25-26. In the 2023 event, the Sooners tied for sixth and were led by the duo of senior Kaylee Vesley and Lang, who each tied for 11th and carded a 3-under 213.
OU will continue its trek in Arizona with the MountainView Collegiate at MountainView Golf Club in Tucson March 15-17.
OU concludes regular season stroke play with The Bruzzy on March 30-31 in Ardmore, Okla., at Dornick Hills Country Club. Sophomore Emily Hun competed at the 2023 event as an individual and tied for 20th, marking the best finish by a Sooner in the field.
Oklahoma will host The Match Play at Jimmie Austin on April 8-9 to conclude the regular season. The eight-team tournament will start with one round of stroke play to determine the seeding for the match play portion of the event. Oklahoma State, Houston, K-State, North Texas, Texas Tech, Tulane and Tulsa will join Oklahoma at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.
The Big 12 Championship will be held April 18-20 at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas
