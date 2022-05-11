If Oklahoma is to ever retain teachers or hire new ones, legislators must be competitive in the recruiting process.
One school district took out a full-page color newspaper advertisement in a regional USA Today edition in Oklahoma. The ad promises to pay first-year teachers salaries no less than $50,000. It offers sign-on incentives ranging from $18,000 to $22,000, up to $4,500 to cover relocation costs, free housing in duplexes at some county school sites, and up to 80% of insurance contributions paid.
A Fort Worth, Texas, district has purchased billboards advertising "First-year teachers earn $58,000-$69,500."
Oklahoma has to find a way to not only hire teachers, but it has to retain them, as well. Simply asking potential teachers to earn a degree to teach is not cutting it.
A 2020-2021 pay analysis found that Oklahoma ranks in the bottom half of states in teacher compensation, fourth in the region, 45th nationally in per-pupil expenditures, and dead last in what it pays support professionals.
Oklahoma ranked 39th in the nation with an average starting teacher salary in 2020-21 of $38,074.
If we want well-qualified teachers, we have to pay for them. That's not to say we have to go all out and offer everything that the Fort Worth district offers, but we should at least let everyone know what makes Oklahoma more appealing. We have a much lower cost of living than Fort Worth. The price of a home or the cost to rent one is much lower here. And what about quality of life? We don't have to sit in traffic every day like Fort Worth residents. We can be outside the city limits in most cities in minutes, giving us greater access to the other things that make our state great — lakes, rivers, etc.
Oklahoma teachers should make a competitive wage. That's the only way they will consider Oklahoma first. We have to be able to show teachers considering Oklahoma that this is the place to be. We have to show them that they can have a great life here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.