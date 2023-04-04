A Park Hill man received a 10-year suspended sentence in Cherokee County District Court recently after he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
According to court documents, Jeremiah Eric Cottrell, 39, “intentionally and willfully strangled” the victim Nov. 4, 2022, who was reportedly his spouse.
The felony charges were filed against the defendant on Nov. 9, 2022.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Office reports, the victim reported Cottrell choked her twice before leaving their residence. She reportedly had visible injuries on her person consistent with her story. Cottrell was later arrested.
Cottrell was represented by court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson while Assistant District Attorney Quincy Metcalf was listed as having represented the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.