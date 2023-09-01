The Sequoyah Indians football team hit the field at Doc Wadley Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, for their season opener against the Muldrow Bulldogs.
In a game riddled with penalties and injury, the Bulldogs came out ahead of the Indians in a 36-14 victory.
Sequoyah took the field first to receive the ball. Trenton Drywater recovered the kickoff for a first down on the 37-yard line Jalen Handle took control of the offense as quarterback for the Indians.
The Indians struggled against several penalty calls and a fumble that would have put them within yards of the end zone. Freshman Hudson Hendricks came up big on both sides of the ball, as he made several clutch tackles and interceptions. Sequoyah’s Josiah Foreman made a big stop forcing the ball over on downs allowing the Indian offense back on the field.
A long pass from Handle to Brody Young was complete for a touchdown, however ended up overturned by a penalty call on the Indians. Hudson Hendricks came in on a fourth down and kicked a field goal to put the Indians on the scoreboard 3-0.
The second quarter started big giving new life to the Indians, with an interception by Hudson Hendricks. Quarterback Jalen Handle kept the ball several times gaining significant yardage. A handoff from Handle to Young resulted in a pass from Young to Talen Gann for a Sequoyah touchdown. Freshman Cash Keys made a tackle late in the second along with Josiah Foreman to stop the Bulldog drive.
A tackle by Sequoyah’s Young allowed the Indians to take over on downs. Kael Dobbins gained a few yards with the run game along with Hendricks. Toward the end of the second quarter, Sequoyah quarterback Jalen Handle was injured during a play that involved an illegal tackle and would not return to the game.
Sequoyah’s Brody Young would take over at quarterback. Hudson Hendricks was able to make good on a field goal attempt putting the score up to 14-0 as the Indians headed into halftime.
The Indians came out from halftime on a mission to put a stop to the Bulldog offense. Indians Tanner Samples, Cash Keys, and Trenton Drywater made their presence known on the defense along with Josiah Foreman and Hudson Hendricks.
Young made two complete passes to both Keys and Foreman with the latter making it in the end zone after a 55-yard run. However, the penalties seemed to plague the Indians as the touchdown was called back. Two interceptions thrown by Young sent the Bulldogs to the end zone.
Muldrow pulled off a victory over the Indians with a 36-14 win.
Sequoyah will travel to Eufaula on Friday, Sept. 8.
