PAWHUSKA – Author and Food Network personality Ree Drummond has announced the grand reopening of The Pioneer Woman Mercantile’s restaurant, bakery, and general store April 28-29. “The Merc” has been given a new look and updated functionality. Everything from the restaurant and bakery décor, to seating, uniforms, store assortment, lighting, finishings,, and menu have been refreshed.
“After several years of welcoming guests from near and far, we really wanted to elevate The Merc’s spaces while also keeping everything warm, welcoming, and familiar,” said Drummond, known to television audiences as The Pioneer Woman.
Ree and her husband Ladd invite guests to see the new spaces and enjoy food, baked goods, shopping, and smiles The Merc is known for. Ree will be popping in for occasional meet and greets, and the Mercantile staff will be delivering food and hospitality.
The Pioneer Woman Mercantile is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, and will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Free tours of The Lodge on nearby Drummond Ranch are also open this weekend.
