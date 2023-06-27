The rezoning of a property on Muskogee Avenue, where an old car wash once stood, was approved by the city’s planning commission to send on for council approval on July 5.
Jimmy Long, owner of a car lot in Broken Arrow, petitioned the commission to change the zoning from RS-2/C2 to C-3 to accommodate a business for vehicles sales and rental. The property is across from At the Y Liquor.
Homeowners Margaret Hayden and Virgil Hayden attended the meeting, and voiced their concerns about possible flooding happening with any disturbance of the vegetation and slope.
“I’ve been in the car business for 40 years in Broken Arrow. I have plans to open a store in Tahlequah,” said Jimmy Long, petitioner for the zone change. “I will probably carry 20-30 cars at this location and am only going to use the area by [old concrete where car wash set] going toward the road.”
Long is asphalting over the current concrete site and applying chat underneath where the mobile office will sit. No disturbance will happen to the topography or landscape that could create a flooding issues.
“I’m just leasing the property,” said Long. “I’m a small lot and I spoke to the couple that were voicing concerns about what I am doing on the property. I’m not going to disturb any of the existing property.”
The commission, after hearing the specifics of the rezoning request, approved the matter to go forward to be considered at the July 5 council meeting.
The second item on the agenda concerned the combination of three lots into two in the Edgewater Addition on Crestview Lane and Watercolor Drive.
“It’s fairly self-explanatory. Essentially, they are creating three lots into two larger lots,” said Taylor Tannehill, planning and development director.
Commissioners approved the item to be forwarded for final approval on July 5 council meeting.
According to Tannehill, the street and sidewalk committee was an ad-hoc committee. Andy Harris and Amber Wooten, two members who were on that committee, have been appointed to the planning commission. The streets and sidewalks committee has been tied together with the planning commission to be more efficient with time.
Tannehill gave an update on capital improvements currently in the works.
On North Cedar, the framing of roadway is in progress on Crafton and some curbs have been installed. Construction is wrapping up on the storm drain work part of the project. The project should move along quickly, according to Tannehill. Fourth Street is still having utility work done.
On South Muskogee, the city is working on the one last right-away acquisition in front of Star Shopping Center for the sidewalk installation and road widening and installation of a center turn lane. Work is going forward with TPWA for a bid timeframe to do both waterlines and street improvements at the same.
The current work on Downing is for traffic signals at Downing and Water and Cedar and Downing. Traffic signal poles will be reconstructed with pedestrian push buttons and ADA compliant ramps installed.
On Downing, sidewalks on both sides of the road from Casey’s down to Bliss is ongoing. Ross Street improvements will be similar to North Cedar. Stormwater construction began about three weeks ago, and once that is completed, this street project can be completed, hopefully before the start of school.
Park Hill Road, a pretty major project, has been approved for the mayor to begin right-away acquisitions for that project, which has already been started with the property owners.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Planning Commission meeting is Tuesday, July 25 at 3:30 p.m.
