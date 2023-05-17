A 36-year-old Tahlequah man was arrested by Tahlequah Police Department officers on May 4 after he allegedly appeared intoxicated at a woman’s apartment, passed out, and then struck her when she tried to wake him.
While on patrol, Officer Bruce Gower heard shouts coming from the direction of Pamela Street, and outside of a residence, he made contact with the suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated. According to reports, the suspect arrived at the location intoxicated and passed out on a bed. When the reporting party tried to wake him up to ask him to leave, he reportedly punched her in the face and punched a hole in her closet door. The victim pushed him outside where the suspect threw an object at her apartment and broke a window. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery, malicious injury to property, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
After observing a woman sitting in a creek in 55-degree weather on May 4, Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested a Cherokee Nation citizen for public intoxication. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
While assisting a motorist on May 5, Officer Bruce Gower arrested the driver after he reportedly showed signs of intoxication. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.
Responding to a domestic on May 6, Sgt. Forest Cobb arrested a male suspect after he reportedly pushed his girlfriend during an argument, which caused her to fall and hit her head on the entertainment center in the living room. The fall cut the victim’s ear and she was bleeding when police arrived. The man was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery.
On May 6, a Tahlequah woman was arrested for shoplifting a bottle of vodka from Blackhawk Liquor. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and petit larceny.
A Tahlequah man was arrested for public intoxication on May 6 by Officer Bo Smith after he was reportedly found sleeping on the walkway behind Domino’s. The Cherokee Nation citizen was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges.
During a traffic stop on May 6, Officer Dylan Harman arrested a Tahlequah man for driving under suspension and taxes due to state. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Officer Austin Hughart arrested a Tahlequah driver on May 7 and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on a tribal charge of driving under revocation.
