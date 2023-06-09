Two male suspects were arrested by Tahlequah Police Department officers on May 31 after they were reportedly involved in a domestic incident at a local gas station.
While the pair were denying that any fighting had taken place, authorities reportedly smelled the odor of alcohol coming from them. They also reportedly had slurred speech. They were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where they were booked for public intoxication. One of the suspects was a tribal citizen and was booked on tribal charges.
Responding to a fight at the E-Z Mart on Downing Street on May 25, Officer Steffon Herd arrested a male tribal citizen, and transported the 32-year-old to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of two counts of threatening to perform acts of violence, resisting arrest and assault.
On May 27, Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested a Tahlequah man for trespassing and petit larceny. The 28-year-old was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Officer Michael Gray responded on May 29 to Walmart, where a 35-year-old Tahlequah man was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Cente. He was booked on tribal charges of petit larceny, assault and public intoxication.
Responding to a disturbance on June 1, Officer Michael Cates arrested a Tahlequah man for an outstanding warrant and possession of controlled dangerous substance. The 33-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges.
Two male suspects were arrested on June 1 at Vapor Maven by Sgt. Forest Cobb. The pair were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication.
During a traffic stop on June 2, a 42-year-old Tahlequah man was arrested by Officer Dylan Harman for driving under suspension. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
A Tahlequah woman was arrested for public intoxication by Officer Jess McClure on June 3 after the 30-year-old reportedly backed her vehicle into a creek. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on tribal charges.
A tribal citizen was arrested on June 3 by Sgt. Robbie Bacon at Walmart for reportedly stealing sunglasses. The 45-year-old man was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking on tribal charges of larceny of merchandise from a retailer and an outstanding warrant.
Officer Zach Adams arrested a Tahlequah man for public intoxication after he was found lying in the road. The 67-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
While performing a traffic stop on June 6, Lt. Matthew Frits arrested a Tahlequah man for driving under suspension and failure to display proper tag. The 45-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges.
A Tahlequah man was arrested for public intoxication on June 7 by Lt. Bryan Qualls after the 41-year-old was reportedly unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.