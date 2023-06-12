Two tribal citizens, one of them a sex offender, were arrested on June 6 after officers with the Tahlequah Police Department found they had methamphetamine, syringes and several packs of Narcan in their possession near a local park.
Authorities made contact with the pair, who had parked in the wrong direction on a one-way street near Ross Park. While walking around the vehicle, police observed three loaded syringes on the passenger side, in plain view. Two of the syringes contained clear liquid, while the third contained a reddish-liquid substance authorities believed to be methamphetamine and blood. While searching the vehicle, police found two used syringes, a plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance, several packs of Narcan, and a box of unused syringes. Both were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. The man was booked on tribal charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a park or school, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, failure to register as a sex offender, and failure to comply with the sex offender registration act. The woman was booked on tribal charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a park or school, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
Responding to a call of two woman fighting on June 7 at Oak Hill Inn, Officer Michael Cates arrested a tribal citizen and took her to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, obstruction and resisting.
Officer Zach Adams arrested a 40-year-old for public intoxication on June 5 after he had been reportedly found lying in the road. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Responding to a siting of a suspect who had stolen a bicycle, Officer Robert Jones arrested a tribal citizen on June 4 for obstruction, possession of marijuana without a valid prescription and concealing stolen property. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
A Tahlequah man was arrested on May 31 by Officer Michael Cates outside of Atwoods. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of petit larceny, trespass after being forbidden, possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication.
On May 29, Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested a male suspect at Walmart and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where was booked on tribal charges of trespassing and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
