Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a Hulbert woman for intoxication on Aug. 6 outside of the Thunder Bowl on Choctaw Street.
According to reports, authorities responded to a disturbance at the bowling alley, and when they arrived, they observed a man and woman arguing in the parking lot. The woman reportedly appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance and was slurring her words. She allegedly told police she took two types of seizure medications and CDB gummies. She was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail, where she was booked for public intoxication.
During a traffic stop on Aug. 7, a Tahlequah man was arrested by Officer Bruce Gower for driving under revocation and taxes due to the state. He was taken to the city jail and booked.
A Tahlequah woman was arrested on Aug. 7 by Officer Bruce Gower for shoplifting more than $7 worth of Walmart merchandise. She was transported to the city jail and booked for petit larceny, trespassing and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
On Aug. 7, police arrested a Locust Grove woman after she reportedly assaulted her sister by hitting her in the face. She was taken to the city jail and booked.
Police arrested a Tahlequah man on Aug. 7 for petit larceny after he stole a purse from Dollar General. He was booked into the city jail.
Responding to a trespassing call on Aug. 9 at Stepp Mobile Home Park, Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested a Tahlequah woman and transported her to the city jail, where she was booked for trespassing after being forbidden.
