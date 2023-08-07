A teenager was arrested July 27 by Tahlequah Police Department officers after she was found to have drugs in her possession.
According to reports, authorities performed a pedestrian stop after observing a young woman walking on Jones Avenue just after midnight. The suspect reportedly gave authorities a false name, but later provided her real information, and added that she may have a warrant for a misdemeanor. Dispatch then informed the officer the woman did have an outstanding warrant for larceny and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. At this time, the 18-year-old was on her phone and reportedly refused to comply with officers to put the phone down. Police then detained the woman, who allegedly admitted to having methamphetamine on her person. A female Cherokee Nation marshal was called to the scene to perform a pat-down on the suspect, and the officer found the drug inside the suspect’s bra. Authorities also found a piece of foil with a burnt residue on it and two clear baggies containing marijuana. The teenager was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana.
Sgt. Robbie Bacon arrested a Tahlequah man on July 29 for public intoxication after he was found sleeping on the ground outside of a building. He was taken to the Tahlequah City Jail and booked.
A Texas woman arrested on July 29 and transported to the city jail, where she was booked for petit larceny after stealing from Walmart.
On July 29, Officer Bruce Gower responded to the Cherokee Inn Motel for a trespassing report and arrested a male suspect. He was transported to the City jail and booked.
Responding to a disturbance on July 31 at Dewain’s Place, where a woman was screaming at employees and accusing them of being racist against Native Americans, Officer Zach Adams arrested the Tahlequah woman and took her to the Detention Center, where she was booked for public intoxication.
Officer Caleb Murray arrested a Tahlequah woman on July 28 after she was reportedly outside of her apartment intoxicated and screaming. She was transported to the Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and assault and battery on a police officer.
A Tahlequah woman was arrested on July 27 by Officer Bo Smith after she reportedly drove her vehicle off the road and ran over a sign. She was transported to the Detention Center, where she was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence.
After observing two women asleep on a bench at Sequoyah City Park on July 26, Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested one of the suspects for an outstanding warrant. The female suspect was taken to the Detention Center and booked on tribal charges. During the booking process, authorities found a smoking pipe with burned residue in her possession.
Responding to a verbal domestic on July 25, Sgt. Forest Cobb arrested the female resident for an outstanding warrant and transported her to the city jail for booking. A male resident was also arrested for public intoxication and was taken to the Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges.
A Tahlequah woman was arrested on July 23 by Officer Michael Gray at Walmart for petit larceny and trespassing. She was taken to the City Jail and booked on tribal charges.
On July 22, Officer Bruce Gower arrested a male suspect who was reportedly trespassing and shoplifting at Walmart. He was transported to the city jail, where he was booked for petit larceny and two counts of trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.