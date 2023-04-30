Our annual Progress edition came out this weekend. The print edition is intact, but the digital edition... the pages of that section didn't make it to the digital processor. They have now been sent up, and those should be available soon. As we said on the front page, we didn't have a B section... but soon the digital edition will have C1-C10, D1-D10, E1-E8, and F1-F8. We are sorry for the delays and inconvenience. We have no excuse, except we've had illness in our office and have been behind in several ways.
PROGRESS EDITION DELAYED: Apologies to digital subscribers
