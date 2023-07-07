Oklahoma’s top education official stirred more controversy than usual with remarks about the Tulsa Race Massacre, that have now gone viral on social media.
Ryan Walters, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, was at the Norman Library on Thursday for a meeting with local Republicans. When word got out, many Norman residents turned up to protest, others made their way inside to put Walters in a position to answer questions for statements he has made about teacher’s union, indoctrination in the classroom and pornography being made available in public school libraries.
Walters has pushed education law that prevents public teachers from instruction that could lead to students being made to fill guilt about race. On Thursday, Walters had an alternative theory about how a critical piece of Oklahoma history might be taught. He had just been asked how teaching the Tulsa Race Massacre wouldn’t be in conflict with Walters’ definition of Critical Race Theory.
“I would never tell a kid that because of the color of your skin, because of your race or your gender or anything like that, that you are less of a person or are inherently racist,” he said. “That doesn’t mean you don’t judge the actions of individuals. You can absolutely. Historically, you should. ‘This was right. This was wrong. They did this for this reason.’ But to say it was inherent because of their skin, is where I say that is Critical Race Theory. You’re saying that race defines a person. I reject that. I say, you be judgmental of the issue of the action of content, of the character of the individual, absolutely. But let’s not tie it to the skin color and the skin color determined it.”
Walters made national headlines with his effort to revoke the teaching certificate of former Norman Public School teacher Summer Boismier, who had resigned after sharing QR codes with students that would access an online library. Boismier was accused by Walters and officials with the State Department of Education of promoting sexually explicit material and other violations of Oklahoma teaching standards.
At a June hearing with OSDE, Assistant Attorney General Liz Stevens told the state Board of Education that she did not believe Boismier violated any state laws yet Walters told the Board they could ignore the AG’s office.
Walters is also back under fire for accusations of mismanaging pandemic relief funds. Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd released findings from an audit that revealed the state may have to pay back tens of millions in misappropriated federal funds. Walters, while Sec. of Education, had given authority for a third-party vendor to distribute funds and lack of oversight led to money being spent on televisions, furnitures and other possibly non-education expenses. Walters blamed the vendor for the lack of oversight.
