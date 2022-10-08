Quick 5: Brett Bardell

1. How long have you been coaching in Tahlequah and what sports have you coached?
I have coached at Tahlequah for 15 years. I have coached football, baseball and currently coach softball.
2. How did you get started in your coaching career?
I started coaching football when I first got hired at Tahlequah. Tuffy Thornton was the head high school football coach at the time and took a chance on me. I started coaching freshmen football with Stan King. I also started coaching high school baseball that same year, and then later moved to softball.
3. What's the best advice you can give a student-athlete?
Take each day one day at a time, don't wish your high school career away, one day it will be gone and you can't ever get it back. Try and get just a little bit better at something every day. Be nice to your mom -- she's the only one you have.
4. What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
I enjoy spending time with my wife April and my son Sam. He is involved in playing sports and when we aren't playing, I'm watching him play or playing something in the yard. I enjoy watching OU football, Cardinals baseball and OU softball. I also enjoy playing guitar.
5. Outside of coaching, how else are you involved at Tahlequah Public Schools?
Outside of coaching, I teach U.S. history at the high school, I'm on the Negotiating team for the Tahlequah Education Association, and I have also driven a bus route.
