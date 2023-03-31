1. What does the executive director of elementary education and special programs do for Tahlequah Public Schools?
In this role, I get to provide leadership for our excellent elementary principals by supervising instructional programs, methods of teaching, and facilitating programs in each of our school sites. I also get to observe many wonderful classrooms with fantastic teachers and great students. The best part of this job is getting the opportunity to make someone smile every day with a compliment or kind word.
2. What do you do during your time away from your job?
Go to the gym, watch my nieces, Charlea and Raylea, in their activities, and spend time with my family and friends.
3. What is your earliest childhood memory of school?
Reading the book “ Go, Dog. Go!” to my classmates in the first grade. It brought back a lot of great memories when I got to read this book to different classrooms across the district for Read Across America week.
4. As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was younger, I wanted to be a sports broadcaster. I love sports, and of course, I love to talk. The passion for education and teaching others started in high school.
5. What is something hardly known, but interesting, about you?
My name is from a great-great-grandfather and is pronounced “car.”
– Skyler Hammons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.