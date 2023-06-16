Jayley Ray and Mikah Vann ended their Tahlequah High School careers on the highest note from the Oklahoma Fast Pitch Softball Coaches Association.
Last week, from June 8-11 Ray and Vann competed in the Native American All-State Game, OFPSCA All-State Game, and the fast pitch banquet. After the duo led the Tigers throughout the season, the honor was much deserved according to head coach Chris Ray.
“The all-state game they played in is the highest honor a kid can receive in Oklahoma,” said Coach Ray. “They are chosen by coaches from across the state. Being recognized as an Oklahoma Slow Pitch Association All-Stater is the highest honor an individual will receive. Anytime you get a selection it is always quite the honor.”
Ray and Vann are the sixth and seventh players to be chosen to 5A/6A All-State Game in his five years at THS. They were also the first two players of Coach Ray’s to make the Native American All-State Game.
When the duo found out they were selected to the senior-only All-State team they were excited according to Coach Ray.
“They were really excited. Most of the kids at 5A and 6A are all going to play at the next level,” said Coach Ray. “I think they were both nervous during the nomination process, but when they were selected they were very happy to be a part of an exclusive club.”
Along with Ray and Vann, Coach Ray and the rest of THS’s coaching staff had the chance to join their players. Another coach nominated Coach Ray and he was eventually voted the coach of the East All-State team. This is the second time he has coached the game, previously coaching it in 2014 while he was with Henrietta.
“I thought the neatest thing was being able to coach with my daughter on the team,” said Coach Ray. “All but two of the kids on the East team I knew and we had played before. It was really fun, it was an honor, but I have been very blessed, and getting selected for that is a reflection of how hard your kids play, if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t get those honors. It solidifies that what we are doing as a program are very competent softball players and citizens.”
Both Vann and Ray will continue their careers at the next level.
Vann signed Weih Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas where she will likely see time on the pitching rubber. Last season the senior ace finished the year with 176 innings pitched, 716 strikeouts, 226 walks, a 1.35 earned run average, and a 23-5 record. Outside of leading the team on the mound, Vann contributed on the hitting side as well with a .242 batting average, 16 runners batted in, and 22 hits.
“She has very good movement on her pitches, with a very good change up,” said Coach Ray. “I expect her to continue what she has done here. It will be an adjustment process, but I really do expect her to be successful because of her ball movement and how she changes speeds.”
Ray will be continuing her career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M University. As a lockdown third baseman, Ray is expected to play one of the corner infield spots for NEO.
This season she played in 29 games with a .429 batting average, a 1.103 on-base plus slugging percentage, with 38 RBI.
“Jayley has a really good glove at third, she is fearless playing the hot corner. I expect her fielding to be one of her strengths at the college level,” said Coach Ray.
As two of the top players for the Tigers, Coach Ray knows it will be hard to replace the duo.
“It will take some time, some kids will have to get some reps and step up,” said Coach Ray. “We have the motto that it is next man up. We try to install in our kids they are one injury, sickness, or gradation away from being a starter.”
