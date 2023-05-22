During the Reentry Resource Fair and Collaboration on Thursday, May 18, service providers met face-to-face to network and share programs and ideas on assisting people who have found themselves homeless.
Facilitated by Working to Recover, Assist & Prevent, the fair was coordinated by Terri Garrett, and her daughter, Haley Garrett.
Terri Garrett, executive director of WRAP, saw a need for services and counseling in those being released from incarceration. Two years ago, she quit all of her jobs, and she and a friend started WRAP out of the trunk of Garrett’s car.
“Somebody needed to help everyone in this community to find the resources they needed. There were resources available, but [it is tough] navigating,” said Garrett. “Jack Thorp, the district attorney, signed a proclamation that covers all of District 27 – Cherokee, Adair, Wagoner and Sequoyah counties.
They have agreed to refer people to WRAP for help.”
Todd Riggs is a Community Resource Officer who works for the district attorney.
Riggs assists the referred individuals by connecting them with WRAP.
“[Police] Chief [Nate] King said we have a plethora of resources, but there [wasn’t anyone] to connect them; they don’t know where to go,” said Garrett.
That is how WRAP came about, and the many organizations that signed up for the fair presented a wide range of available services.
WRAP can be reached by finding a specific town’s office on the website www.wrapproject.org.
Haley Garrett, Terri’s daughter, is a student at Northeastern State University.
Haley told of the scariness of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is much stronger than heroin or morphine.
Fentanyl is commonly used as an additive in many street drugs.
Testing strips to check for fentanyl contamination were distributed by organizations such as Cherokee Nation Harm Reduction Program.
Narcan was also dispensed freely, with hopes that when someone overdoses, a family member or friend can administer it to keep the victim alive until medical help arrives.
Haley said the assumption cannot be made that a person is aware of the dangers of deadly additives in illegal substances.
“Drugs aren’t something you live with. Drugs are something you die with,” said Haley. “Especially fentanyl. It always escalates ... until you hit rock bottom.”
Forensic interviewers with Help in Crisis work with traumatized children, assisting them with talking to the Department of Human Services, law enforcement, schools, or the district attorney’s office.
Court advocacy and sexual assault services are also provided by HIC for children, as well as to victims of domestic violence.
Peer counseling is offered, although there are no professional counselors on staff.
What some might consider an outside-the-box treatment is a donation-based service offered by Robin Jackson and Phyllis Spears through People’s Organization of Community Acupuncture.
Spears teaches ear acupuncture for the treatment of substance abuse and trauma. The needle work nourishes the inner part of a person and brings them back into balance, assisting with detoxing and dealing with trauma.
“It opens you up to change and makes you more receptive,” said Spears. “Three of the five [acupressure] points [in the ear] work with fear, and emotions such as anger and hormonal problems. The lung point helps with inspiration, and also grief and loss.”
Echota Behavioral Health, through United Keetoowah Band, serves the native population, but they also work with nontribal citizens.
Peer coaching and recovery support is offered to those suffering from substance or alcohol abuse, suicidal ideation, and depression.
“We are indigenizing our facility, incorporating some of the Native American cultural aspects into the therapy,” said Shane Roberson, youth coordinator. “We work with the homeless by finding resources, offering gas cards – anything somebody needs we will help them. hankfully Tahlequah Police Department, the UKB Lighthorse, and Cherokee Nation Marshals, are onboard with it. We no longer want to incarcerate people who need help.”
A Christian faith-based organization, Hope Is Alive, runs sober-living and mentoring homes for men and women. There are 26 homes in six cities in five states.
“What we used to be is not who we are forever,” said Jenna Kemp, a recruiting and research coordinator with HIA, referring to those labeled as victims.
One requirement to participate in the programs is that a person work at least 25 hours per week.
They have meetings during the week; a Bible study, life skills classes, and a big celebration on Sunday, with dinner and a speaker to celebrate sobriety and goals.
Jessica Brackett, also a recruiting and outreach coordinator for HIA, says the organization is the third base in a baseball diamond-shaped recovery system.
“Third base is stabilization,” said Kemp. “What we offer is structure and accountability.”
Abraham Bearpaw, a partner with the WRAP Project, created a wellness program that he teaches, titled “Walking in Balance.”
Bearpaw partnered with Dr. Jennie Barnes, in Sallisaw, in developing the class. It is a holistic approach through gratitude, mindfulness, balance, wellness, and communication – all things that are helpful to anyone, even those who are not homeless or an addict.
“Everybody needs this. The pandemic really showed us how stressed out [we are], and a lot of the population is walking around with untreated PTSD,” said Bearpaw. “We also believe...in personal responsibility. You can lead a horse to water, but ultimately we are responsible for our own wellness.”
Tahlequah is fortunate, advocates agree. Many organizations and people offer hope, acknowledgment, and assistance to those suffering from the affliction of substance abuse, PTSD, sexual trauma, and victims of violence, all of which can land someone on the street.
