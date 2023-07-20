Retired medical professional hones her creative streak

Everyone has a creative streak, whether it’s used to write, paint, cook, perform, or whatever strikes the imagination.
Karen A. Dotson, clerk at John F. Henderson Public Library, leads a free monthly class for adult patrons and friends. Dotson has worked at library for 5-1/2 years after retiring from Stilwell Physicians Clinic, where she’d worked 12 years in medical coding.
“I was looking for something different from the medical field. I knew I wanted to work with people and I enjoyed reading, so the library just seemed a good fit,” Dotson said.
The variety of work at the library is also appealing to Dotson.
“I enjoy that every day is different. I get to be with both adults and children,” Dotson said.
She finished a Level II Certificate as a public librarian, which opened up opportunities for yearly goals for Dotson.
“My manager thought it would be great if I would lead a monthly adult crafting class. So since 2019, I have lead a monthly class,” she said. “It can be challenging to find just the right craft that needs to be interesting, not too hard, and can be completed in about and hour and a half.”
Some projects are related to holidays.
“The American flag we made in June this year was made from 10 paint-stirring sticks, which can be ordered online. The ladies enjoy making things they can use, and they really love things they can make to hang on their front doors, and painting pictures,” Dotson said.
Project ideas come from various places.
“A couple of summers ago, I dug back into my past and we made things I remember making in Vacation Bible School, such as the trivet made from clothes pins and a painted flower pot,” she said.
The hobo bag came from the decades of the ‘60s and ‘70s, the hippie era.
“We could make bandana tops, but that might be too much,” Dotson said, joking. “I look in the storeroom sometimes and get ideas from what we have used before. And I do surf Pinterest, a lot.”
One of the favorite classes involved making fall wreaths out of torn fal- colored strips of cloth, tied around a wire frame.
“We had 25 in that class. People who had never done much crafting were so happy with the outcome of their handiwork,” she said. “Another time, we painted a spring lavender scene with Q-Tips and cooking skewers. We are all often surprised by the outcome.”
While Dotson doesn’t consider herself an artist, she enjoys crafting.
“I have no art training, but I do know crafting is so much more fun when you are sharing it with others. We have a lot of fun with it and help each other when help is needed,” she said.
She uses her crafting enthusiasm to help at church.
“I really enjoy making large banners for my church. I find it very therapeutic, and there is nothing more satisfying than seeing uplifting scriptures from the Bible on the walls of the church for all to read and enjoy,” Dotson said.
The enthusiasm is catching, and those who participate look forward to the next one.
“At the end of each class, the ladies – and men, as I have a couple who do like to attend – always ask me, ‘Do you know what we are doing next?’ and I try to give them a hint, if I know. For August, I have a strong ‘Sunflower’ feeling,” she said.
The crafting classes are free for the library patrons. During COVID, when the library opened back up, the staff limited the class size just as a precaution.
“I ask that you call and register for the classes ahead of time, so I can be prepared for everyone. We publicize the classes at least a week beforehand on Facebook. Just ‘Like us’ on Facebook and you will have a head’s up on all that’s going on at JDH Library,” said Dotson.
Learning can be fun, she added.
“I am so appreciative of Eastern Oklahoma Library System for allowing me the opportunity to get to spend time with our patrons in this way,” Dotson said. “As with most public libraries, there are many programs for the children and youth, but this fun program is for our adults.”
Once patrons are in the library, they may find a book or audio book that appeals.
“And you know, many times after the class is over, I see them slip over to the bookshelves and check out something to read when they get home,” Dotson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.