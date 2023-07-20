Retired medical professional hones her creative streak

Showing hobo bags created from T-shirts at the Crafting with Karen program at John F. Henderson Library are, front row from left: Helen Iiams, Debra Boren, and Glenda Woodward. Back row: Karen Kiefer, Bob Kiefer, Kitty Collins, Rowena Roberts, Gail Collins, Martha McCollum, Karen Dotson, Nancy Collins, and Debra Thomas.