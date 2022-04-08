Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of the Tulsa metro may remain just above freezing, especially compared to the cooler outlying rural areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. &&