Rise Up organizers have announced the 2022 installment of Be the Change, an annual fundraiser in support of a global education initiative at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Riverbend By the Bridge.
Rise Up is a Tahlequah based nonprofit. Founded by Scott Batie, a local teacher, the organization's mission is to remove the obstacles that keep children from having access to education. The public is welcome to celebrate Be The Change, which will inform the community about the organization's progress. Organizers will also share plans for the future of a school project in Konso, Ethiopia.
It is also an opportunity for people to come together to enjoy a night of food and fun with musical performances by Smokey and the Mirror, Carter Sampson, and The 510ers.
Bernice Hembree and Bryan Hembree are a husband and wife duo that comprise Smokey & the Mirror and are co-founders of Fayetteville Roots Festival. Smokey & the Mirror are currently on tour and perform American roots music.
Carter Sampson, known as The Queen of Oklahoma, is an award-winning singer/songwriter who has spent years developing a following both here and abroad. She is also the founder and director of The Rock 'n' Roll Camp for Girls OKC, a nonprofit that empowers girls through music education. She is a long-time supporter of Rise Up and along with her rock and roll camp donated a portion of the building costs for the school bathroom facilities for the Konso school.
Hailing from northern Cherokee County, multi-instrumentalists Dylan Phillips and Joe Mack pull from a deep well of original musical delights derived from blues, soul and roots music. Bassist Annie Paine is the rhythmic charger that drives them through the catalog. Collectively, they are filling rooms around the mid-South as The 510ers.
The menu will include authentic Jamaican and Caribbean food and a cash bar with beer by Ivory Bill Brewery. Attendees will have a chance to purchae elephant grass baskets, which can be used at the farmers' market this season.
Riverbend By The Bridge is a popular tourist attraction with a covered music venue. Seating will be available for dining and drinking, and space will be available for dancing the night away.
Tickets will be available online at https://riseuped.org/ and will cost $30 at the door.
