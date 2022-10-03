Illinois River stakeholders have a chance this month to shape watershed management plans being developed as part of a two-state collaboration between Arkansas and Oklahoma.
The plans will guide efforts during the next decade to protect and improve water quality within the watershed. They will focus on ways to reduce the impact of nonpoint source pollution — pollutants carried into waterways by rainfall and erosion.
Shanon Phillips, director of the water quality division at the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, said the plans in place now were developed more than a decade ago. She said those plans produced some good results.
“The two states’ holistic approach to update the plan in unison will better align nonpoint source needs across the entire watershed,” Phillips said. “The current watershed plan has led to notable water quality improvements on both sides of the state line.”
Those improvements were presented during a recent meeting of the Arkansas-Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Commission at West Siloam Springs. Water quality data presented during the annual meeting show total phosphorus levels in the state scenic river and its major tributaries have trended downward during the first two decades of the 21st century.
Despite that downward trend, total phosphorus still exceeds the numeric standard established for Oklahoma’s scenic rivers and streams. Annual loading of phosphorus has increased each of the past four years since 2017, a year that marked a record annual low of 21,003 kg at a gauge south of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Increased levels of phosphorus can trigger algal blooms, which can deplete the amount of dissolved oxygen required for aquatic life to thrive.
Increasing phosphorus loading experienced during the past few years has been attributed to sediment pollution caused by erosion. A study initiated by the Illinois River Watershed Partnership, a nonprofit corporation based at Cave Springs, Arkansas, revealed the extent of that erosion.
“Erosion is a major driver of what we are seeing in terms of degradation of the watershed,” IRWP Executive Director Leif Kindberg said, referencing data collected since the study launched in 2017. “About 20 acres of productive land — and the nutrients and sediment associated with that are lost annually on the Arkansas side due to erosion.”
Kindberg estimated the erosion contributes about 54,000 pounds of phosphorus throughout the watershed. Urban development, he said, could be responsible for about 50 percent of the phosphorus loading seen at the state line, an estimate he acknowledged is “debatable.”
“I think streambank erosion and sediment loading are going to be a challenge due to stormwater runoff and other factors,” Kindberg said.
To meet the challenge, Kindberg said IRWP has developed a green infrastructure toolkit to help lessen the impact of urban development. IRWP’s Blue Cities Neighborhoods Program, funded by the Walton Family Foundation, promotes low-impact development and the implantation of other best management practices that aim to prevent — or minimize — erosion and reduce sediment pollution.
Phillips said stakeholder collaboration on a basin-wide management plan could facilitate future funding for water-quality improvement programs that address issues unique either Arkansas or Oklahoma.
“There’s going to be some differences about priorities on either side of the border,” Phillips said, citing a greater need to address urban development upstream than downstream. “Having those two plans interface together — as opposed to being separate and equal — is going to be beneficial for everyone in the long run.”
Phillips said collaborating on the plans will make the documents “much more powerful.” She said if state officials approach federal funding partners from a unified front, they can make a more persuasive case for financial support.
Collaboration will begin in earnest from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, where stakeholders will have an opportunity to weigh in on the watershed management plans. The first of six stakeholder meetings will take place at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Phillips said stakeholders will be briefed about the watershed management planning process. Stakeholders also will have an opportunity to discuss water quality issues, conservation practices, the present state of the watershed, and next steps taken as part of the development of a management plan.
Ed Brocksmith, treasurer and founding member of Save the Illinois River, said stakeholder participation is paramount to the development of a good watershed management plan. It is especially important, he said, when addressing nonpoint source pollution: pollutants that enter “our streams and lakes from points other than sewage outfalls” and other discharge points.
“Studies show nonpoint source pollution is the major contributor to pollution problems we see today in our rivers and lakes,” Brocksmith said. “It’s unfortunate that even the federal Clean Water Act is not a control for some of these agricultural sources — just because they are not classified as a confined animal feeding operation does not mean they’re not contributing to nutrients and bacteria to a water bodies.”
Brocksmith said that highlights the need for a watershed management plan that emphasizes the need to adopt and implement best management practices. The success of efforts to curb nonpoint source pollution, he said, primarily depends on stakeholders’ voluntary efforts.
“I hope voluntary steps will ultimately work,” Brocksmith said. “But that remains to be seen.”
For more information about the meeting, contact Phillips at shanon.phillips@conservation.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.