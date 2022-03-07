Rotary Club donates books to Keys Elementary

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah donates books to local students. Every third-grade student in Cherokee County receives a dictionary, and every fifth-grade student in Cherokee County receives a copy of “Where the Red Fern Grows.” From left are: Keys Elementary school resource officer Bob Lewandowski, third-grade teacher Jamie Brewer, and Rotarian Jessica Lewandowski, who delivered the books to Keys Elementary.

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah donates books to local students. Every third-grade student in Cherokee County receives a dictionary, and every fifth-grade student in Cherokee County receives a copy of “Where the Red Fern Grows.” From left are: Keys Elementary school resource officer Bob Lewandowski, third-grade teacher Jamie Brewer, and Rotarian Jessica Lewandowski, who delivered the books to Keys Elementary.

Tags

Trending Video