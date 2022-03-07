The Rotary Club of Tahlequah donates books to local students. Every third-grade student in Cherokee County receives a dictionary, and every fifth-grade student in Cherokee County receives a copy of “Where the Red Fern Grows.” From left are: Keys Elementary school resource officer Bob Lewandowski, third-grade teacher Jamie Brewer, and Rotarian Jessica Lewandowski, who delivered the books to Keys Elementary.
Rotary Club donates books to Keys Elementary
RAYMOND "RAINMAN" PHILPOTT - 58, of Tahlequah. Pole Barn Builder. Died February 28th. Memorial services March 5th, 12:00pm, Reed Culver. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation March 3rd 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm and March 4th 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
[mdash] Lynnette Watson-Jones, 61, of Broken Arrow, passed away on February 25, 2022 in Wichita, KS. Services and visitation were moved to Thursday March 3, 2022. Visitation from 8-12 at Hart, graveside 2 PM at Moody's cemetery.
