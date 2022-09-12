CLAREMORE – A combination of quality academics, affordability and accessibility placed Rogers State University among the top regional colleges in the western United States in this year’s U.S. News and World Report college rankings released today.
RSU was ranked No. 14 in the Regional Colleges category and ranked No. 6 among the Top Public Schools in the west.
The western United States grouping consists of 15 states, including Oklahoma, Texas and California.
“Our position in these rankings is continued validation of our focus of offering quality academic programs that lead to jobs while maintaining affordability,” said President Dr. Larry Rice. “I am particularly proud of being recognized for value and for serving a significant number of students with financial need.”
RSU also was recognized at No. 4 as a Best Value School. The calculation used considers a school's academic quality, as indicated by its U.S. News ranking, and the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. Only schools ranked in or near the top half of their categories are included because U.S. News considers the most significant values to be among colleges that are above average academically.
RSU ranked No. 34 in Advancing Social Mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants. Most of these federal grants are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000.
